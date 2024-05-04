Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.9% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Kohl’s by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,403,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,743. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

