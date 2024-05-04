LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Announces Earnings Results

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. LeMaitre Vascular updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.50 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.73-1.84 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of LMAT stock traded up $7.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 329,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,751. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 42.38%.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $2,578,817.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $344,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $2,578,817.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,091.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,036 shares of company stock worth $7,873,749. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

