Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.925-$3.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion. Leonardo DRS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.740-0.820 EPS.

Shares of DRS stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.96. Leonardo DRS has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.56 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

