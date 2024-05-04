Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New $177,000 Investment in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of PRME stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.59. 923,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,294. The company has a market cap of $670.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.07. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23.

Insider Activity

Prime Medicine ( NYSE:PRME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prime Medicine news, Director Robert Nelsen purchased 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRME. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

