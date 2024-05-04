Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NNDM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 872,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,188. The stock has a market cap of $533.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.79. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 96.87%.

(Free Report)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.