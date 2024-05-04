LGT Group Foundation Buys Shares of 978 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,867,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $207.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

