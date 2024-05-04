LGT Group Foundation Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,286 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 9,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $571.95 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The stock has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,277 shares of company stock valued at $35,373,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.35.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

