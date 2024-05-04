LGT Group Foundation Has $1.16 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,969,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 507.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $232.16 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.52.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.52.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

