LGT Group Foundation Has $265,000 Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,124 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total value of $1,726,077.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,138,788.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $185,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 142,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,465.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total value of $1,726,077.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,138,788.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,450 shares of company stock valued at $60,110,850. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $183.52 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $258.69. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

