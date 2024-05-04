Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.700-3.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.300-15.600 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $460.15.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $423.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,159. The company has a market capitalization of $204.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $350.60 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $455.95 and a 200-day moving average of $422.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

