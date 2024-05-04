Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 29.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.7% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2.5% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $423.60. 2,657,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.38. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $350.60 and a 12 month high of $477.71.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.15.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

