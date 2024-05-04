Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $32,532.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 17,999 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $180,889.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,195 shares of company stock worth $876,562. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 38,348 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

