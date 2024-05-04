Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 122,244 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5,210.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,244 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of CrowdStrike worth $31,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $6.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $310.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,074,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,107. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 861.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.45 and a 12-month high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

