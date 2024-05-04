Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3,034.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,822 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $15,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,898 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,096 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,436,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,449 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 51.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,102,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,385,000 after buying an additional 1,393,365 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.
VICI Properties Stock Performance
VICI remained flat at $28.80 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,018,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,223. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.
VICI Properties Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.
