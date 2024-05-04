Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,799 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $47,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,866. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.47 and a 12-month high of $209.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

