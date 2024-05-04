Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 387.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1 %

UNP stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,795. The company has a market capitalization of $146.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.71 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

