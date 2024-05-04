Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 120.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,109 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $51,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,266,000 after acquiring an additional 342,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after purchasing an additional 289,048 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 620.8% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,462,000 after buying an additional 161,400 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,133,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,127,000 after buying an additional 78,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 764,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,469,000 after buying an additional 75,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATS CBOE traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.32. The stock had a trading volume of 961,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.41. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices.

