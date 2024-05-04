Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $14.36 Million Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3,068.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 488,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,020 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $14,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Old Republic International by 1,069.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Therace Risch acquired 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,370. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

