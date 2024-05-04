Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $25.84 Million Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,647 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Primerica worth $25,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Primerica by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Primerica by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total transaction of $58,455.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,981. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,981. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,708 shares of company stock worth $1,648,677. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

Primerica stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.99. 199,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.02. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.00 and a 12 month high of $256.56.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.64 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

