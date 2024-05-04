Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $16.96 Million in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 87,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,956,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.68. 648,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,087. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $232.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.51.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.