Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 36,934 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,934 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $18,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,451,000 after purchasing an additional 496,702 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,419,000 after buying an additional 451,816 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 7.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,330,000 after buying an additional 89,280 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Teradata by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,267,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 24.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,241,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,875,000 after acquiring an additional 243,806 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TDC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,088. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

