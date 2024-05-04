Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,211,581 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,211,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $32,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in American International Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.48. 6,295,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,248. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.49%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

