LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,930,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $132,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Unum Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unum Group news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 983,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

