LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,854,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481,386 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.95% of Ally Financial worth $99,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 108,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,613. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.79.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

