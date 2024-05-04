LSV Asset Management Has $187.49 Million Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,273,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 219,916 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.88% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $187,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,973,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,629,000 after buying an additional 53,859 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,718,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,730,000 after purchasing an additional 98,719 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,326,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,188,000 after acquiring an additional 336,893 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after buying an additional 1,259,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,646,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after purchasing an additional 255,473 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,429 shares of company stock worth $629,298. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.