Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Lululemon Athletica worth $184,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 price target (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.57.

Insider Activity

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $355.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,590. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.93 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

