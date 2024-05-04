Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.21 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($1.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.76 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS.

NYSE MSGS traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.70. 156,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,483. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 117.28 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.50 and its 200-day moving average is $180.43. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $164.79 and a 52-week high of $215.79.

In related news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 8,236 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,566,899.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,586 shares in the company, valued at $42,156,736.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $180,100.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,566,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,156,736.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,176 shares of company stock worth $8,661,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

