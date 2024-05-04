Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore lowered Magna International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Get Magna International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGA

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.92. Magna International has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.69.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 36,005 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,430,000 after purchasing an additional 157,808 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.