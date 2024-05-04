Malaga Cove Capital LLC Invests $289,000 in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TENB. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,668,000 after acquiring an additional 810,831 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 114.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 537,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,251,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,857,000 after acquiring an additional 285,678 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $12,559,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,278,000 after purchasing an additional 245,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $768,427.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,782,713.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,382 shares of company stock worth $15,021,615. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.