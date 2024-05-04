Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

MCHX remained flat at $1.36 during trading on Thursday. 6,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,773. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

