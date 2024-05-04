Mark C. Schneyer Sells 3,503 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at $542,977.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. 1,159,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,443. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 0.42. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

