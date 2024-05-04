Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.89 and last traded at $65.39. Approximately 2,216,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 13,736,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of -63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $356,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,774,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,805 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,391 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,003 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

