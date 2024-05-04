Matthew Skaruppa Sells 8,000 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.46, for a total value of $1,787,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,418,309.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.39, for a total value of $1,747,120.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total value of $1,881,440.00.

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL traded up $11.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,457. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.82 and a fifty-two week high of $245.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 705.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Duolingo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.