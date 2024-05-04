McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,287 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $30,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $528.86. 866,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,262. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $352.34 and a fifty-two week high of $544.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.