Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.84

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 18014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

MERC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC raised shares of Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $708.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.46 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Mercer International’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.24%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mercer International stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Mercer International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

