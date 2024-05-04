Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 33,259 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,259 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.63. 9,291,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,313,459. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.65.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

