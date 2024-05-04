Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,734 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

WMB stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $38.67. 4,420,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,587,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

