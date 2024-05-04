Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,369. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

