Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILCG traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.31. 42,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,595. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.23. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

