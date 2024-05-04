Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.70. 15,435,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,651,739. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

