Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 30,599 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,599 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TFLO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,807. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

