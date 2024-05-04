Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Hits New 1-Year High at $183.25

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $183.25 and last traded at $179.52, with a volume of 80471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.40.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,408.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,408.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,998 shares of company stock valued at $635,171 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $76,297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,170,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,374,000 after purchasing an additional 151,946 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 779,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after acquiring an additional 143,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,982,000 after purchasing an additional 118,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 432,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,308,000 after purchasing an additional 91,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.