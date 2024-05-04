Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Midland States Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $23.75. 119,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,034. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $518.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $122.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 2,688.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

