Mina Reaches Market Capitalization of $927.67 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Mina has a total market cap of $927.67 million and approximately $20.46 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,154,565,533 coins and its circulating supply is 1,097,712,656 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,154,404,252.8400393 with 1,097,445,075.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.83986941 USD and is up 2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $21,494,219.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

