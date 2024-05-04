Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $184.44 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%.

Mistras Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.45. 71,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $289.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.66. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mistras Group news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 341,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,878.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

Featured Articles

