Mizuho Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $215.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.93 and a 200-day moving average of $151.50. The stock has a market cap of $243.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

