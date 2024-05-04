Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.55.

Get Moderna alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Moderna

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,513,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,723. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Moderna has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $142.79.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $1,663,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,026,931 shares in the company, valued at $224,827,186.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,026,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,827,186.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,623 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 77.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after buying an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $347,565,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Moderna by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.