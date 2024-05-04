Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Barclays

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.53.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $57.85. 2,054,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average is $62.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $55.67 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.