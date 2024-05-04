MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $379,150.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,256,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $362.85. The company had a trading volume of 926,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.92. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.10 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after acquiring an additional 551,567 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

