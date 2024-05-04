Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Mosaic Stock Performance
Mosaic stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,228,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.51.
Mosaic Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mosaic
About Mosaic
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mosaic
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.