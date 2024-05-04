Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Mosaic stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,228,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

